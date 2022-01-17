Namibia: Pupkewitz to Build Onandjokwe Hospital Offices

The site for the construction of the new heads of departments' offices sponsored by the Pupkewitz Foundation for the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital was handed over last week.

According to the hospital's medical superintendent Akutu Munyika, the construction of the administration block

has begun and is anticipated to be completed in six months at a cost of N$2.5 million.

"We do not have enough offices where heads of departments and their deputies can perform administrative tasks that are crucial to students and interns' assessments, as well as collect and store data related to departmental statistics for overall quality improvement," he explained.

The hospital trains thousands of interns and medical students from all over the world.

Munyika indicated that they would benefit from the building, which will have eight offices with a common toilet and a small boardroom for urgent meetings.

"Our statistics and administrative professionalism are of utmost importance in order to carry out individual departmental improvements and better services for our health professionals and the community at large," he reiterated.

Oshikoto regional health director Joshua Nghipangelwa called businesses to keep helping and meeting the government halfway.

"I am truly humbled and deeply grateful for all the immeasurable contributions and support by our partnerships, which will continue to work tirelessly around the clock in our collective efforts", he added.

Pupkewitz Foundation chief executive officer Meryl Barry said caring for the country and contributing towards the wellbeing of the Namibian nation has always been part of their company's ethos.

"It is a reflection of our values as family, and what we believe our responsibility to society is as business owners and citizens," she noted.

The purpose of the foundation is advancing education and development, healthcare, religion, cultural conservation and anti-corruption activities.