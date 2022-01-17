Zimbabwe: Nyahora Hopes to Regain Form

17 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE'S female long distance runner Rutendo Nyahora says she is content with the progress she is making with her training after competing in the Dis-chem half-marathon on Sunday, in South Africa.

It was her first half marathon and second race since giving birth last year.

The seasoned runner is hoping to be in good shape for the Vienna Marathon in April and is aware of the task ahead.

She finished the race in 1 hour 28 minutes 49 seconds. However, she is satisfied with the strides she is making.

"I am not sure about my next race yet. I am still working on my fitness and yesterday's race, I was checking how far I am with my training and I can say my training is going very well especially after giving birth.

"I decided to run Dis-chem because it's a tough race and the course is also challenging. As I am preparing for my marathon, I have to go through tough obstacles.

"I gained too much weight after giving birth and I got injured when I started training, I think it was due to weight.

"I am recovering very well. My target yesterday was not to push hard but to run with rhythm and the goal was to run 1 hour 30 minutes," said Nyahora.

Nyahora, who previously represented the country at the Olympics, is targeting qualification for the World Championships.

