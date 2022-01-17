Zimbabwe: University Student Appeals for Help

A 20-year-old University student from Ezekiel Guti University is appealing for financial assistance of US$10 000 to enable her to fly to India for medical attention for a heart condition.

Tariro Hodzi was diagnosed with a heart problem two months ago and has been getting treatment at a local hospital in Harare.

She is a first-year student who was currently studying social work at Ezekiel Guti University. The family stays in Mutoko centre.

Tariro's father Mr Simbai Godzi said they only recognised that their daughter was having health problems in November last year when her legs became swollen.

He said specialist doctors revealed that the student requires urgent cardiac surgery to repair the dysfunctional valves via a procedure called valve replacement surgery and the treatment is not available in Zimbabwe.

"Tariro was diagnosed with heart condition recently, the problem emanated after she started coughing and having difficulties in breathing and body swelling. She was then referred to India by health professionals at a local hospital in Harare.

I failed to raise the needed money for the treatment to go to India and even at a local hospital where she was getting treatment," he said.

The lady is weak, becoming very thin and incapable of walking even a short distance.

Coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, heart valve disease and heart failure are the four most common types of heart disease. Heart disease refers to several types of conditions that affect the heart. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., causing about 1 in 4 deaths

Statistics revealed that China had the highest number of heart disease deaths last year, followed by India, Russia, the United States and Indonesia.

Those willing to assist can contact his father Simbai Hodzi on 0772717429

His banking details are:

Simbai Hodzi

Bank name Steward Bank

Account number 1002281647