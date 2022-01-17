Ghana: Govt Releases 154,892,836 to SHS's

The Government through the Ministry of Education has since December 2021 released a total of Gh154, 892, 836.00 to Senior High Schools across the country towards the smooth running of schools.

Out of the amount, Gh94, 394, 436.00 went to the National Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) for the procurement of essential food stock to be supplied to SHS's and

According to a statement issued in Accra and signed the Press Secretary, Mr Felix Baidoo , Gh60, 498, 400.00 was paid to the Heads of SHS's as intervention grants for SHS

1, 2 and 3 respectively.

"These releases come in handy to strategically ensure that schools are provided with the right resources to ensure their smooth operations for effective teaching and learning to take place", it said.

It would be recalled that the Education Ministry on July 9, 2021, released an amount ofGh88, 055, and 148.80 to the NAFCO and Headmasters of SHS across the country to enhance their operations.

The Ministry is assuring all parents and other stakeholders that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) the initiative is not under stress and the government would continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all irrespective of location, political affiliation, religion or social standing.

"Again, the Ministry is assuring all Headmasters that it would continue to provide them with the needed resources to help them to operate effectively towards teaching and learning in schools for the good of all", the statement concluded.