Ghana: Hungary to Support Ghana Build Wastewater Treatment Plant in 13 Regions ... As Hungarian Presidenttours K'si Treatment Plant

The Hungarian President,JánosÁder, who is on a state visit to Ghana, on Saturday, toured the Kumasi Wastewater Treatment Plant (KWTP) at Adagya in the Ashanti Region.

Accompanied by his wife, Anita Herzcheq. PresidentÁder led a delegation that included the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, TamasEndreFeher, and the Managing Director (MD) of PurecoKft, Mr Balint.

They were conducted around the facility by Dr Siaw Agyepong, together with the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia AbenaDapaah, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah.

The 1,000 cubic per day KWTP, collaboration between PurecoKft, a Hungarian private sector wastewater technology leader, and JGC, was inaugurated in 2021.

The plant has the capacity to serve over two million people in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area in the Ashanti Region.

It equally has the capacity to receive and treat 150 cesspit tanks of liquid waste trucks on a daily basis.

Significantly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JGC and PurecoKft, as part of plans to replicate the wastewater treatment facility across the country.

The Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr SiawAgyepong, signed for his group, while the MD of PurecoKft, Mr Balint, initialled for his company, which was witnessed by Mrs Dapaah and Hungary's Ambassador to Ghana.

In his welcome address, Dr SiawAgyepong described the Hungarian President's visit to the plant as historic.

"Today marks a great milestone in Ghana-Hungary relationship as the Jospong Group of Companies has an opportunity, to welcome JánosÁder, his wife and an official delegation to the Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant," he said.

According to him, the cordial business relationship between Ghana and Hungary had brought loads of benefits to the private sector of both countries, "especially after the visit of the Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary, MrPéterSzijjártó, to Ghana in 2017."

"The Jospong Group of Companies took advantage of the new investment opportunity, opened between Ghana and Hungary, after MrSzijjártó's visit, to initiate a number of private sector business consultations with Hungarian Private Sector companies. In the course of our deliberations, we established key partnerships with PurecoKft, ANY Security Printing Plc and the Hungarian Exim Bank", he indicated.

That, he added, was with the view of creating business opportunities that would help improve the lives of the people of Ghana.

Dr SiawAgyepong gave the assurance that his outfit and its partners will ensure the remaining regions benefit from the project, adding that JGC has already commenced discussions to conclude anMoU with Pureco.

"This is to enable the remaining 13 regions of Ghana, which have no access to wastewater treatment plants, also to benefit from similar projects under Pureco-Jospong collaboration," he stressed.

Earlier, the President of Hungary paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, OtumfuoOsei Tutu II, at his Manhyia Palace.