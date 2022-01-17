Ghana: 7 Perish in Fire Outbreaks At Budumburam

A family of seven including their four months old baby, were on Saturday morning burnt to death beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at Big Apple, Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased have been identified as Robert Assan Donkoh, headmaster of the Budumburam Primary School, his wife, Abena Adjeiwaa and their five children, one of which is physically challenged.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

The burnt apartment is part of a one-storey building donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and is being occupied by some public school teachers within the Buduburam area.

During a visit to the scene, the Ghanaian Times observed that Mr Donkoh's apartment was the only part of the building which was affected by the fire, all other rooms remained intact.

Residents had gathered at the scene to observe the situation while some were spotted wailing.

The charred bodies were picked by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) team who arrived at the scene to salvage the situation.

Assistant Fire Officer in charge of the Buduburam Fire Station, Patrick Banwah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times stated that his outfit received a distress call about the fire outbreak and proceeded on the rescue mission but unfortunately the victims were not met alive.

He described the situation as heartbreaking and advised Ghanaians to ensure they always have fire alarm systems installed in their homes.

Explaining, the Fire Officer stated that the cause of the fire was not yet known, adding that further investigations would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.