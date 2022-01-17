Ghana: 10 Arrested Over GNFS Recruitment Scam

Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly collecting huge sums of money from unsuspecting young Ghanaians under the pretext of assisting them to enlist into the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The suspects were arrested in a special operation by the Police and Fire Service at a hotel at Hong Kong near Lapaz in Accra last Friday.

The suspects all males (names withheld) and believed to be operating in a gang, had been placed in police custody assisting in investigations.

They were reported to have collected moneys ranging from GH¢10,000 and GH¢15,000 respectively.

Documents including letter heads of security agencies have since been retrieved by the arresting team.

The Head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) I Timothy Osafo Affum disclosing this to the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview over the weekend said investigations into the case were ongoing.

ACFO I Osafo Affum advised the personnel especially applicants to be wary of such scam.