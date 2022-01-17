Ghana: Cop Stabbed to Death At Berekum ... Suspect At Large

Sunyani — A police man was on Saturday stabbed to death by a suspect he attempted to arrest in the Berekum East Municipality of Bono Region.

The officer was said to have been stabbed at the neck when he attempted to arrest one Yaw Peprah, the suspect.

According to a police source which confirmed the story to The Ghanaian Times, the identity of the deceased police officer could not be disclosed until the family had been duly informed.

Reports gathered indicated that the police officer was on duty at the said police station when he received a complaint from one Yaw Amankona indicating that the suspect had failed to supply him wood he had contracted him for.

The report has it that the police man, upon arresting the suspect and on their way to the police station, the suspect who was armed with a knife hidden in his pocket, attacked and stabbed the officer in the neck and other parts of the body leading to his death.

An eyewitness account said the officer was rushed to the Berekum Holy Family hospital for treatment but died shortly on admission.

A manhunt was subsequently launched in the BerekumTownship to track down the suspect and when he was found at his hide-out at Komfuokrom, a suburb of Berekum, he again attempted to stab the arresting officer with a knife.

In the process, he was shot and killed by the arresting officer.

The two bodies have since been deposited at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

According to a police source, investigations are ongoing on the matter.