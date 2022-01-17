Ghana Records 508 New Covid-19 Cases

Ghana has recorded 508 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID -19), shooting up the country's case count to 153,514 as at last Saturday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, a total of 143,151 have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,343 have died from the disease with 44 people in severe conditions and 12 others in critical condition.

The GHS has indicated on its website that the country currently has 9,020 active cases.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated that 57,047 people tested positive out of 470,489 total number of tests conducted while 90,093 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 969,717 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 6,374 people tested positive out of 740,114 tests conducted.

The Service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,180,320 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 85,438 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,219 cases.

Western has 8,140 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,903 cases.

The Service also said that Volta had 5,830 confirmed cases while Central had 5,382 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, had a total of 2,882 cases and the Bono Region has 2,255 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,826 cases followed by the Upper East Region with 1,676 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,127 cases, Western North, 1,094, Oti, 914, Upper West, 805 cases, North East, 358 and the Savannah Region with 291 cases.

Meanwhile, the Service has warned of a possible increment of cases and spread of different variants ofCOVID-19 if Ghanaians become complacent.

The service has asked people who have not taken the vaccine to do so while continuing to adhere to the safety precautions in this New Year.