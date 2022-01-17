Ghana: Kramokrom Residents Appeal for Support to Provide Accommodation for Nurses

Residents of KramoKrom at Konongo Odumase, in the Ashanti Region, have appealed for support to complete a building for nurses working at a Community Health-Based Planning Services, also known as (CHPS compound).

They said that the nurses sleep in a delivery room in the hospital because of lack of accommodation.

A nurse who pleaded anonymity told the Ghanaian Times during Christmas last December, that apart from the lack of accommodation for nurses, the Community Health Planning Systems (CHPS) compound needs a standby generator to attend to emergencies when the national grid goes off.

Mr Emmanuel Akorli, a unit committee chairman, conducted the Times around the health facility and said the community contributed to build staff accommodation for the nurses but added that the farming community needs bags of cement and other building materials to complete the project.

Currently, Mr Akorli said work on the one bedroom accommodation had stopped because of lack of funds.