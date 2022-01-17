Namibia: Several Suspects Nabbed for Drug Possession

The Namibian Police on Friday arrested several suspects found in possession of drugs in the Hardap and Erongo regions.

Their weekly crime report states that on Friday at about 20h00 in front of the Stampriet police station in the Hardap region, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of six Skunk bankies (small plastic bank bags) during a police search operation at a mini-roadblock.

During a police operation at the Hoachanas settlement in the same region on the same day at about 13h00, a 42-year-old Namibian man was arrested after he was found with 262 bankies of Skunk cannabis (345 grams), one parcel of pure cannabis (200 grams), one half Mandrax tablet and two quarter Mandrax tablets, all valued at N$19 370.

Still on Friday, two suspects, being a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old Namibian female, were arrested in the Hoachanas residential area after they were found with a full Mandrax tablet, two half Mandrax tablets and 12 quarter Mandrax tablets valued at N$ 600 during a police search.

In Henties Bay in the Erongo region, an arrest was made for possession of cannabis on Friday at around 20h18. A 28-year-old man was nabbed opposite the Puma service station after he was found in possession of two big bankies of Skunk cannabis, which weighed about 77 grams and were valued at N$3 850. "He will appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today," read the police report.

In Walvis Bay, three male suspects were arrested for possession of cannabis on Friday at 21h45. The trio, all aged 22, were arrested in Kovambo Nujoma Street after being found in possession of cannabis valued at N$ 300 during a police operation.

"They will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today. Police investigations continue," the report stated.

Another similar arrest was made in Walvis Bay for possession of cannabis on Saturday at 14h35. Two male suspects, aged 18 and 22, were arrested in front of the United Fishing Factory after they were found in possession of 61 grams of cannabis valued at N$3 050 during a police search.