Nigeria: Plateau University Begs ASUU, SSANU to Suspend Strike Action

The Management of the Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos has commended the local chapter of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists of Nigeria, NAAT for suspending the strike action it earlier embarked on.

This is even as the Management appeals to the institution's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU to suspend their ongoing strike action so that academic activities can resume in the institution.

NASU and NAAT suspended their strike because it was gathered that the state government has intervened to defray the arrears of Earned Allowances owed Unions in the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Yohanna Izam who made the appeal in his office in Bokkos at the weekend while declaring open the Opening of Financial Bids in respect of 2020/2021 TETFund Normal and 2021 TETFund Zonal Intervention Projects disclosed the institution has secured approvals for two key interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

The fresh interventions will see to the commencement of construction of a new Faculty of Agriculture and the execution of the second phase of "light up PLASU project" to provide solar streets lights to cover about 50% of the University master plan.

In a statement by the institution's Public Relations Officer, John Agam, lighting up of hostel and academic areas is a deliberate effort to beef up security on the Campus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His words, "The Management of Plateau State University, Bokkos has commended the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities and National Association of Academic Technologists of Nigeria, Plateau State University Chapter for suspending the option of strike in appreciation of the state government's intervention towards defraying the arrears of Earned Allowances owed Unions in the University.

"Vice Chancellor, Professor Yohana Izam who made the commendation, called on ASUU and SSANU to do same in the interest of the immediate resumption of academic activities and the benefit of the state and nation.

"Meanwhile, the University has secured approvals for two key interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund which will see to the commencement of construction of a new Faculty of Agriculture and the execution of the second phase of "light up PLASU project" which will result in the provision of solar streets lights to cover not less than fifty percent of the University master plan.

"Professor Izam recalled that the state government under the leadership of Governor Simon Bako Lalong had in 2019 begun the solar street lighting project in the University which has assisted in improving security on the Campus."

He added, "The opening of the bids also sets the tone for the commencement of the Faculty of Agriculture which is also on the front burner of the University's quest to diversify programmes thus providing qualified candidates with an array of course choices.

"This will be in line with the University's strategic vision and the Federal and Plateau State Governments fulcrum on Agriculture development to stimulate food supply, community service and research."