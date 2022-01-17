Kenya: I Will Go Where My President Points Me, Natembeya Says

Nairobi — Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the party he will use to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial seat will be the one supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Natembeya credited President Kenyatta for his success and stated that he cannot afford to betray him.

"I am loyal to the President and the government. I am willing to stake everything, and it will not be right for me to be seen on any other side other than his. The President has been very close to me. I will go where my President will point me," he said.

Natembeya is yet to formally announce which political party he will be vying under despite the recent endorsement by the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) which revealed that the resolute administrator was their Trans Nzoia gubernatorial candidate in the August elections.

DAP-K is associated with Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

"I welcome the endorsement, but I cannot confirm yet if that is the party I will but in the right time I will make the announcement," Natembeya stated.

The party whose leader is Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has pledged its allegiance to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is running his presidential campaign under the Azimio La Umoja platform.

The 51-year-old Natembeya has been on the receiving end with his opponents labeling him a state-sponsored project who is being backed by CS Wamalwa.

He has however, dismissed the claims noting that "I am a project of the people of Trans-Nzoia County."

"As a matter of fact, by the time I was declaring my gubernatorial bid, CS Wamalwa was also being mentioned as a candidate and when I went to the ground, one of the people I knew and I was prepared for as my opponent was the CS," he said.

The Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial race has since attracted a number of candidates and is set to be a competitive election with the candidates keen on succeeding Governor David Khaemba who is serving his second and final term in office.

Those who have already announced their bids include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Abraham Sing'oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy President William Ruto amongst others.

Other competitors include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya amongst others.

Natembeya who is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi is banking on his 'successful' career in the interior ministry where he has been on the forefront in combating crime and conflicts in the volatile parts of the vast Rift Valley region including Laikipia, Baringo, Kerio valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot amongst other areas marred by banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic conflict.

'In politics there is the element of power and capacity and I believe if given an opportunity to serve I will be able to deliver to my people and implement whatever promises I make,' he said.