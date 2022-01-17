Liberia: Insurance Group Embarks On Life and Medical Insurance Outreach

Monrovia — Ensuring that your life and medical expenses are covered through an insurance scheme is one of the surest ways to live a life of fewer worries. This is why; the Insurance Company of Africa (ICA) has embarked on an outreach to government ministries and agencies to have employees acquainted of the need and benefits of being covered.

The ICA's outreach activity on Wednesday January 12, 2022, took a high power delegation that comprises executives of the company to the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), on Capitol Hill in Monrovia and met with an array of officials including Assistant Minister, Director and employees of the Ministry.

During the deliberation, the benefits of being covered by the life and medical insurance policies were discussed in depth by the Company's Head of Marketing Mr. G. Varney Gray as well as the contributions expected of each employee.

And in response, the employees through their workers union's Secretary General expressed satisfaction and the desire to participate in the policy. Mr. Jemual J. Kullie, said he was particularly excited to join the ICA family especially because of its reputation and credibility.

He explained that it has been a long time since the workers had an insurance plan. And it was agreed that both parties commence implementation of the policy after the conclusion of remaining modalities.

The ICA delegation which included G. Varney Gray Head of Marketing, Nicholas O. Mingle Sales Manager, Massa Jallah Supervisor, Leonora Edo Bendu, Marketing Assistant and Catherine N. Gbokpa Sale Representative met with the workers in the Charles Gbenyon Conference Hall of the ministry, and members of the ministry's hierarchy present were Assistant Minister for Administration Hon. Jurah A. M. Sanoe and the Human Resource Director Mrs. Lucia Gibson.

The Insurance Company of Africa also known as ICA was established in 1969 by an act of the national legislature. It is the pioneer of the insurance industry in Liberia being the longest serving insurance company.