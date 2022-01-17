Liberia: Whapoe Fires Salvos At PYJ, Gongloe

says PYJ will not run for president!

Opposition Vission of Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe has been firing political salvos at his two kinsmen and fellow presidential aspirants, Nimba Senator Prince Y. Johnson and former Liberia National Bar Association president Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe.

Appearing live on local broadcaster Love FM Friday, 14 January 2022, Dr. Whapoe said a million-dollar question that the people of Nimba County will be answering when picking their best presidential candidate will be about a leader who has the political pedigree and is socially and morally connected to the people.

"And I strongly feel that I am morally connected, socially connected, emotionally connected to the people and you go in Nimba County you will hear it," said Dr. Whapoe.

Dr. Whapoe said what sets him apart from a lot of candidates including those from Nimba County is that the people hear their voices in his voice and he has been working over the years finding solution to their problems, unlike others he said want to be elected president before taking up responsibility.

"... And that's what sets' lot of candidates, including the candidates from Nimba County and myself apart. Nimba people are hearing their voices in my voice, meaning they identify with the plight I'm preaching," said Dr. Whapoe.

The VOLT political leader stated that you might have the best of education and connections, but when you are doing politics, people look at different things, adding that if you are not socially and emotionally connected to the people, no matter what you do, you can't survive.

Whapoe claimed that Senator Johnson who has served two nine-year terms as Nimba Senator, will not contest the 2023 presidential election because he has to fight to maintain his senatorial job.

"I strongly feel that this is credible information that I've gathered that Senator Johnson will not be running for presidency this term because ... he cannot run for two positions at the same time. He has to maintain his position as a senator, yes, so he's going to be contesting for the senator post," said Dr. Whapoe.

The three prominent sons of the votes - rich Nimba County - Dr. Whapoe, Cllr. Gongloe and Senator Johnson are presidential aspirants. Both Whapoe and Johnson have contested the presidency and lost, but it might be Gongloe's first try if he appears on the ballot box as a presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The VOLT political leader noted that "Liberian people will judge all of us how much hallmark that we have had on our people in this country, and not alone Nimba County, how many hallmarks we have had there."

Dr. Whapoe added that Cllr. Gongloe is a very fine gentleman whom he respects when it comes to character, but he questioned if the former Liberia National Bar Association president has the "political pedigree that Nimba people are looking forward to buy."

He thinks this is a one million dollar question that the people of Nimba will have to answer, noting that Liberians will also judge how much have they (presidential aspirants) been a solution to the people's problems, rather than waiting to be elected president of Liberia before solving the people's problems.

Whapoe contended that when you want to lead the people, you should be able to live with the people and understand their problem, something he said he has been doing.

"Nimba people are feeling me because I live with them and I know their problem, I visit them, I stay with them, we eat together, we live together," he continued, noting that it's the peculiar thing about leadership.

Whapoe said he is not worried over the introduction of Cllr. Gongloe in politics, boasting about himself that he is a political product that nobody can reject.

Whapoe said he strongly feels that at this time, Nimba County should be in the driver's seat because it has the best pedigree of politics right now in Liberia.

"They have the solution. The son of Nimba happens to be me, has the solution to Liberian people's problem. The trap of poverty that has held Liberian people for ... nearing almost 200 years of independence, we have not had any leader that [is] able to solve our problem," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Whapoe believes that Liberians are getting glue to his message about his quest to lead Liberia and what he has to offer if he becomes Liberia's president. He argued that to have a stable country, you must first have a stable family and a stable community so that stability extends to the nation in general.

He said his political philosophy does not just target the nation as a whole, but it targets individual family and family members which he thinks makes his political establishment unique in Liberia's contemporary political dispensation.

"Our platform is designed in a way that we meet the people to where they are with their problems individually, and we are able to help them to climb the social ladder. So in this way we believe that we are the best product for Liberia," he said.

He added that as a son of Nimba County, his people are pushing this agenda so that they can produce a president