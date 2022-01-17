Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Honored 'Minister of the Year'

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has been honored as 'Minister of the Year 2021' for his pivotal and impactful role played in the massive transformation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Global News Network (GNN-Liberia), a major independent media institution honored the Foreign Minister on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Penn House on Camp Johnson Road.

The media group noted that it had decided to honor the Foreign Minister in recognition of the pivotal role he played in not just rallying the international community to Liberia's aid but also because of his strong advocacy for his country and compatriots during his tenure at the Liberia's Permanent Mission in New York, United Nations.

The Publisher of GNN, Joel Cholo Brooks, presenting the certificate, noted that the Minister is the voice of Liberia in the international community.

Reflecting on Minister Kemayah's representation and impact at the Liberia's Permanent Mission at the United Nations in New York, Brooks continued, "I remember, Minister Kemayah particularly at the United Nations presented the case of Liberia, ensuring again that many goodwill came to Liberia.

"And we can proudly say that his intervention, along with his team here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, into the Liberian situation has played a very key role in our country and remain indelible not just on the minds of Liberians but also among the common people".

Responding for the honorees, Foreign Minister Kemayah described the day as a great day in his personal life and that of the Foreign Ministry.

He underscored that public servants or government officials should proceed with their work without any expectation of an honor, but stressed that when honor comes, it will be appreciated, noting that the independent vetting by the public gave him the added impetus to grace the honoring program.

"To note that you have been evaluating us through independent public vetting for the past 12 months and that your judgment is one of commendation, we are grateful".

Minister Kemayah stated that the media play a pivotal role in the building of the society, stressing that it is good to see you honoring officials of government for their work.

He stated that he was dedicating the honor first and foremost to President Dr. George Manneh Weah, and the Senior Management Team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to all the employees of the ministry.

He then gave the assurance that the Foreign Ministry will commit itself to working hard to do its part in contributing to the Government's foreign policy agenda, noting that his slogan at the ministry is to give the Liberia people added value for their money.

The Global News Network Incorporated was legally established in 1987 by a Liberian Journalist Joel Cholo Brooks, who previously worked for several local and international news agencies including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) African with the sole purpose of providing credible news stories.