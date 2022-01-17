Liberia: CICO Liberia Refutes Abandoning Deceased Staff

Monrovia — China Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) internationally acclaimed for its specialized engineering performance in road network building and bridge construction, says it attention has been drawn to series of negative media reports that the company abandoned the late Stephen G. Kormah who died as a result of a yellow machine accident on March 27, 2020.

CICO said the information that the late Stephen G. Kormah was abandoned is false and misleading and has no iota of true, and that all traditional ceremony and protocol granting Stephen Kormah a befitting burial was given.

CICO wish to make it clear that the matter was fully settled with family members through lawyers representing both parties, and that all legal process was observed following the incident.

The company expressed deep regret over the death of Stephen K. Kormah and assured the public that CICO will continue to respect the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

In a press release issue in Monrovia over the weekend, the company said it is seeking the cooperation of all project communities and motorists plying routes under construction to strictly observe all road safety regulations.

The release also reiterates CICO continuous position though its General Manager, Mr. Yang Zetao, expressing thanks and gratitude to the Government and people of Liberia for the level of cordial working relationship since the company begun operation in 2008.