Liberia: Medica Liberia Announces New Interim Country Director

Monrovia — Women's rights non-profit medica Liberia has announced its new Interim Country Director, Yah Vallah Parwon, to lead the organization as of January 2022.

Following the departure of former Country Director Caroline Bowah after 11 years of service, Parwon, a Chevening scholar, member of Liberia Feminist Forum and member Association of the Female Lawyers Association of Liberia, took over the leadership structure after years of experience within the organization.

Parwon joined medica Liberia in 2012 and served several different positions over the last ten years. She began as an intern and subsequently served as a research assistant, administrative assistant, project coordinator for several projects, and advocacy officer.

She co-founded Rising Youth Mentorship Initiative (RYMI), a non-profit community-based organization working on adolescent girls and young women's Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in Liberia.

"Parwon is a feminist leader, result-driven, committed, and passionate about women human rights'.

She acquired a Master of Law in Gender Conflict and Human Rights from Ulster University, United Kingdom, a Bachelor of Law from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and a bachelor's degree in social works from the Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences.

With sufficient understanding and appreciation of medica Liberia's work, track record of leading and influencing results within the organization, her knowledge and experience of feminist leadership and engagement, Parwon is set to continue leading the vision of the organization.

medica Liberia is committed to its feminist mandate of transforming society and supporting women and girls affected by all forms of violence through direct services, capacity development, advocacy, and advancement of women's rights in Liberia.

The organization appreciates the former Country Director, Ms. Caroline Bowah, for her invaluable services rendered over a decade and for her commitment and hard work in developing the institution to its current status. We wish her all the best as she transitions to a new role as regional project coordinator for medica Liberia and partner organization medica mondiale Mano River Union project.