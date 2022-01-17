Liberia: Gongloe Welcomes Senate Decision to Scrap Slush Fund

Presidential hopeful Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has welcomed the decision of the Liberian Senate to scrap the US$30,000 slush fund allotted to each lawmaker over the last years.

Cllr. Gongloe says the Senate's decision is a step in the right direction which is hopefully geared towards stopping the wastage of the country's very limited resources to satisfy the whims of a few people.

Cllr. Gongloe has repeatedly termed the slush fund as theft of public resources and had called on the legislature to put an end to it.

However, the presidential hopeful noted that while the senate's decision is welcoming, it must serve as the first stage in weeding out wasteful allocations in the Liberian budget.

Cllr. Gongloe has thus called on the Senate and the House of Representatives not to stop at the US$30,000 legislative slush fund but also extend this laudable effort to all such expenditures that also fall under the budget of the Executive Branch of government.

Meanwhile, Team Gongloe has joined Cllr. Gongloe in commending the Senate for its decision and says that the Senate's action is consistent with Team Gongloe's Better Liberia Agenda which is the organization's blueprint for transforming Liberia into a country that works for all its people.

In a statement issued from the Team Gongloe Headquarters in Congo Town, the long-time human rights and anti-corruption activist called on the Liberian Legislature to channel all savings from the budgetary restructuring to fund education, health, agriculture, and meaningful infrastructure development projects.