Liberia: LFA Bans 3 Stadiums for Poor Standards

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has banned three (3) venues with immediate effect for the remainder of the current season which were in use for the 2021/2022 ORANGE National League campaign.

A statement from the LFA Secretariat says the club stadiums are banned with immediate effect until otherwise, based on findings from the Club Licensing Department relative to failure to meet up with minimum requirements set by the LFA.

Stadiums affected are: Kinjor Sports Pitch, home to 1st Division side Bea Mountain, located in Grand Cape Mount County; C.H. Dewey Sports Pitch, home to 2nd Division outfit PAGS FC based in Tubmanburg, Bomi County and Bluefield, home to 2nd Division club Cece United situated on the South Coast of Monrovia.

However, all home matches that were initially scheduled at those venues for the current campaign will be re-scheduled and determined by the LFA.

Those three venues were amongst eleven stadiums in use for the current season.

Meanwhile, the LFA has noted that despite the ban of those stadiums from hosting 1st and 2nd Division matches, the venues will be used only for community football and 3rd Division matches.