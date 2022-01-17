Liberia: 'Feeling Betrayed'

ANC Cummings wants Liberia's democracy protected

Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings says he feels betrayed and disappointed by colleagues within the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) who have connived with government to lie and tarnished his hard-earned reputation and integrity.

The ANC political leader is facing forgery and criminal conspiracy charges brought against him by Mr. Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP) a former constituent member of the CPP at the Monrovia City Court.

But Mr. Cummings in a speech Sunday, Jan. 16, maintained that the accusations are totally false and completely baseless.

"Feeling betrayed, of course, we are disappointed. But we are not afraid of these accusations, nor are we worried by the hypocrisy. We know the truth is on our side," Cummings said in a speech Sunday, Jan. 16.

"Our accusers, Mr. Benoni Urey and his All Liberian Party (ALP), and the Government of Liberia know these charges are baseless and false. We also now know that Mr. Urey and the Government of Liberia are not alone in this conspiracy to lie and tarnish our hard-earned reputation and integrity.

Sadly, Mr. Urey and the government are also being supported and cheered on by other leaders and members of the CPP with whom we have worked for more than two years but who are now desperate to break up the CPP out of fear of democratically contesting against us and losing in a primary, the process we agreed to use to choose the Standard Bearer of the CPP in the 2023 Elections," Cumming argued.

He explained that these individuals, aware that they will lose in the CPP primaries, now want to break their promises to the Liberian people, "but are too cowardly to take responsibility for breaking up the CPP. Hence, they are joining with the government to contrive a lawsuit against the CPP, after more than two years of its continued existence under the same set of rules and obligations."

While indicating that he is confident the truth surrounding charges brought against him and two other officials of the ANC will be revealed and that the hypocrisy will be exposed leading to their vindication, Cummings says, the trial is crafted to deny his participation in the 2023 election.

He alleged that the government has simply jumped to Urey's accusation because it is afraid to run against him in 2023 and wants to exclude him from the electoral process through prosecution.

"The Weah administration, with the help of some of our opposition friends, are conniving to come after me because they know I and the ANC represent a different threat... . a unique level of seriousness... . set out to change the corrupt political system they are presiding over. They know that I and the ANC are the only ones with the integrity to say what we mean and mean what we say... . including seriously changing the system... to keep the promises we made to the Liberian people not to break up the CPP.

In order to target me and the ANC, the others would gladly break up the CPP, and will not lose one night of sleep over breaking their promises to the Liberian people. While this has become normal for many in the current system, lying to our people, breaking promises... it goes against the very fabric of what I and the ANC have proven we are about.

This is why they have trumped up these false charges against me and the ANC. This is what this trial is about." Cummings argued.

"This is wrong politics. And all Liberians need to pay close attention to this, and join us in acting and speaking out against it," he added.

The former Coco-Cola Executive noted that those who want change cannot just stand by and watch. He said real change requires all those believing, speaking and acting for it to happen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Often, for real change to happen, people have to stand up and stand together. We have to act strongly and speak decisively," he opined.

In what sounds like rallying support, Cummings stated: "Now is not the time to give up. Like they say, when evil men connive, good people must unite. If you think things are bad if you are unhappy with where your country is, if you are tired of your living conditions, the time to act is NOW. All across the various tribes, regions, religions, genders and parties, if we don't stand up and act together, as strongly and as decisively as we should for real change, I assure you... . things will only get worse! And it will not just get worse for us today, it will be worst for our children and their children, tomorrow."https://thenewdawnliberia.com/cummings-trial-court-rejects-televised-trial-request/