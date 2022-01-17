Namibia: Mwiya Urges Federations to Comply

Swakopmund — Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator Freddy Mwiya has warned federations that do not comply with the Sports Act that they will disaffiliated, which will put their activities in limbo.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Athletics Namibia Grand Prix in Swakopmund Saturday, Mwiya said all affiliated members should submit their constitutions to the commission for review by 31 March 2022.

"We are giving all our members until 31 March to submit their constitutions so that we review them. Whichever federation does not meet that requirement will not be affiliated to us, which will mean all their activities will not be recognised," he said.

Asked about the Fifa/Caf visit in Windhoek last week, Mwiya, who also formed part of the meetings, said the meeting was more of a consultation.

"We attended the meeting together with (football) regional structures, where they shared what they know about what transpired regarding that specific matter. There wasn't any solution taken for this matter; it was more of a consultation before they (Fifa/Caf) find a concrete solution to the problem," he said.

The Fifa/Caf delegation was in Windhoek from 12 to 15 January to assess the overall situation at the Namibia Football Association (NFA), following the disruption of local football activities as a result of accusations and counter-accusations of mismanagement, corruption and fraud, among others, between the NFA president Ranga Haikali and secretary general (SG) Franco Cosmos, which resulted in each suspending the other from their duties.

Deputy sports minister Emma Kantema-Gaomas described the engagement with Fifa/Caf as positive.

Describing the challenges in local football as "immensely complicated", she told nbcsport, the government requested from the delegation some holistic changes to the NFA statutes as a matter of urgency, if local football is to be restored in good faith.

Meanwhile, a planned petition hand-over to the Fifa/Caf delegation on Friday by concerned football lovers, fans and players failed miserably in what appears to be miscommunication between the organisers and the visiting delegation. The petition made available to this publication lists 16 demands to Fifa to be met within 60 days. Chief among them is that Fifa appoints a non-Namibian as NFA SG.