Namibia: Suspected Habitual Burglar Graduates to Armed Robbery

A suspected burglar allegedly involved in a series of robberies at the Wernhil shopping mall, was arrested after he is said to have robbed sales staff in Big Daddy at gunpoint last week.

The 39-year-old allegedly entered the outlet while the employees were getting ready to close for the day, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Namibian Police public relations officer Elias Kawinga confirmed the incident, indicating that it took place on Wednesday.

"The suspect was armed with a pistol, and managed to take the money. Upon his attempt to exit the mall, the security team chased after him, whereupon the suspect jumped into an underground tunnel to hide," explained Kawinga.

The Namibian Police, with the assistance of the City Police and members of the public responded swiftly, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

He was found in possession of the entire loot (amount unknown as the money was not yet counted), and a fake pistol - black and silver in colour.

"The suspect has been identified and linked to the two recent armed robbery cases that took place in the same mall as per Windhoek Cr 626.12.2021 and Windhoek Cr 127.01.2022, respectively," said Kawinga.