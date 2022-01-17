Africa: Pool F - Mali, Gambia Eye Next Stage

The two teams scored one goal each from the penalty spot putting them at four points each on top of the group.

It was 90 minutes of play and Mali who were leading by one nil thought victory was theirs. But Musa Barrow pulled a goal for The Gambia from the penalty spot and the match ended one for Mali and one for The Gambia. The penalty resulted from a hand ball by Yves Bissouma. After a VAR review, the referee, Samir Guezzaz of Morocco, pointed to the spot in the second day of play in Pool F at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Sunday January 16, 2022.

Ibrahima Kone had put Mali ahead in the 75th minute through a penalty kick. Gomez James had in a tussle with Yves Bissouma caused the foul play but play continued hitch free. It was only after about two minutes that video assistance referees alerted Samir Guezzaz about the incident. He reviewed the incident before awarding Mali a penalty in what looked very confusing to spectators. The one all draw means the two teams are on four points each and having a better advantage into the next stage of the competition.

The Gambia who are in their first-ever AFCON competition failed to take the lead twice in the first half as they hit the bar twice. Musa Barrow hit the bar with a right footed shot out of the box from a direct free kick. Earlier at the 38 minute, Ablie Jallow, from ...