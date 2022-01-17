Cameroon: AFCON Totalenergies 2021 - Readjustment for Massive Participation

17 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The President of the Republic has instructed the readjustment of work time in public sector educational establishments and administrations.

President Paul Biya during his New Year message to the nation on December 31, 2021 said, "As we prepare to celebrate African football, I urge Cameroonians to mobilise massively to make AFCON 2021 the most beautiful football jamboree ever organised in our continent."

He further stated that, "As a nation, we have the duty and opportunity to remind the world that we are a united and indomitable people, capable of displaying the fighting spirit that has enabled us in the past to win great battles."

Towards the end of the first week of the kick off of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies 2021 played in five different sites in the country, President Paul Biya instructed an exceptional measure to enable Cameroonians take an active part in the major continental football fiesta. In a press release signed by the Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Fouda Séraphin Magloire on January 15, 2022, the Prime Minister on the instructions of the President of the Republic announced an exceptional measure in the public sector during the days for the holding of AFCON TotalEnergies 2021 matches. The release specifies that between Monday, January 17 to February 4, 2022, all schools and lectures will take place between 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Work will be carried out from 7:30 a.m. to 2: p.m. The objective of the exceptional measure, the release further states, is to enable Cameroonians take an active part in the major continental football event.

The exceptional measure comes after a keen observation of matches of the first day of play in all the Groups and the second day of play in Group A at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, where Cameroon's national football team, the Indomitable Lions is playing with three other ...

