Egypt: Agriculture Min. Reviews Efforts to Boost Animal Wealth

Agriculture Minister Sayyed Quseir had talks with the ministry's leaderships on boosting animal wealth.

During the meeting, he underlined President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's deep interest in promoting livestock and poultry sectors due to the importance of proteins and food security for citizens.

He referred to several financing initiatives implemented by the state in the agricultural domain to improve the living conditions of people working in this sector.

He highlighted the importance of expanding digital transformation and offering agricultural services using modern technological systems.

He said the number of beneficiaries of the veal project hit more than 39,000 people, referring also to the ministry's efforts develop milk collection centers.

MENA