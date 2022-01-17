Egypt: Acting Health Minister Confers With Swedish Ambassador

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar conferred on Monday with Swedish Ambassador in Cairo Håkan Emsgård on means of enhancing health cooperation between the two countries.

Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghafar said the meeting covered means of expanding joint cooperation in the field of producing pharmaceuticals and means of increasing Swedish investments in Egypt in the medical field along with meeting the needs of the African market.

They also covered cooperation in combating contagious diseases and the exchange of expertise in the technologies applied in the healthcare systems.

The minister noted that they also discussed the possibility of reaching twinship agreements between the Swedish side and the Egyptian university hospitals and granting Egyptian students scholarships to receive masters and PHD degrees from Sweden.

He also pointed out to continuing cooperation between Cairo Gamma Knife Center for radiosurgeries at Nasser Institute and the Swedish side along with increasing training of the medical teams in cooperation with the leading Swedish medical companies.

The Swedish ambassador, for his part, asserted his country's keenness on beefing up cooperation with Egypt in the various fields especially the medical one, reviewing his country's expertise in the application of a strong healthcare system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X