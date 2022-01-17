Egypt: Acting Health Minister Confers With Swedish Ambassador

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar conferred on Monday with Swedish Ambassador in Cairo Håkan Emsgård on means of enhancing health cooperation between the two countries.

Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghafar said the meeting covered means of expanding joint cooperation in the field of producing pharmaceuticals and means of increasing Swedish investments in Egypt in the medical field along with meeting the needs of the African market.

They also covered cooperation in combating contagious diseases and the exchange of expertise in the technologies applied in the healthcare systems.

The minister noted that they also discussed the possibility of reaching twinship agreements between the Swedish side and the Egyptian university hospitals and granting Egyptian students scholarships to receive masters and PHD degrees from Sweden.

He also pointed out to continuing cooperation between Cairo Gamma Knife Center for radiosurgeries at Nasser Institute and the Swedish side along with increasing training of the medical teams in cooperation with the leading Swedish medical companies.

The Swedish ambassador, for his part, asserted his country's keenness on beefing up cooperation with Egypt in the various fields especially the medical one, reviewing his country's expertise in the application of a strong healthcare system.