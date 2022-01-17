Egypt: Trade Min., USACC Delegation Discuss Enhancing Trade Relations

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamae said Monday she is keen on boosting cooperation with regional and international business organizations to help develop trade relations between Egypt and the different world countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of her meeting with a delegation of the US Arab Chamber of Commerce, Gamae touched upon the important role played by the USACC to support inter-trade movement between Egypt and the US.

The meeting focused on means to boost cooperation between the Egyptian government and the USACC to better promote Egyptian exports to the US market and attract more US investments to the Egyptian market.

