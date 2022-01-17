Egypt: Sisi Receives Message From His Algerian Counterpart

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra who handed him a message from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended the meeting.

The presidential spokesman said the president welcomed the Algerian top diplomat and asked him to convey his greetings to Tebboune, appreciating the distinguished relations binding the two countries.

President Sisi asserted that Egypt was keen on pushing forward relations with Algeria in all fields along with activating the joint Egyptian-Algerian Committee.

The Algerian top diplomat handed over a message to President Sisi from Tebboune who voiced his deep appreciation for the close and distinguished relations binding the two countries at the official and popular levels. The Algerian president also voiced readiness to hold more consultations with President Sisi in the coming phase so as to meet various challenges facing the Arab region and promote joint Arab action.

The presidential spokesman also noted that the meeting covered the importance of convening the upcoming round of the joint Higher Egyptian-Algerian Committee at the level of the prime ministers in addition to the political consultations mechanism between the two foreign ministers to push forward joint relations and coordination regarding issues of common interest.

On the regional front, the two sides also addressed the latest developments in Libya and the need to reach a consensus to maintain security and stability in the Arab neighboring country, in addition to beefing up international efforts to end the presence of mercenaries in the Libyan territories.

The meeting also covered the latest developments in Tunisia and means of maintaining stability in the country and garner up an Arab support for Tunisian President Qais Saeed.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X