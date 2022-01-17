Egypt: Sisi Receives Message From His Algerian Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra who handed him a message from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended the meeting.

The presidential spokesman said the president welcomed the Algerian top diplomat and asked him to convey his greetings to Tebboune, appreciating the distinguished relations binding the two countries.

President Sisi asserted that Egypt was keen on pushing forward relations with Algeria in all fields along with activating the joint Egyptian-Algerian Committee.

The Algerian top diplomat handed over a message to President Sisi from Tebboune who voiced his deep appreciation for the close and distinguished relations binding the two countries at the official and popular levels. The Algerian president also voiced readiness to hold more consultations with President Sisi in the coming phase so as to meet various challenges facing the Arab region and promote joint Arab action.

The presidential spokesman also noted that the meeting covered the importance of convening the upcoming round of the joint Higher Egyptian-Algerian Committee at the level of the prime ministers in addition to the political consultations mechanism between the two foreign ministers to push forward joint relations and coordination regarding issues of common interest.

On the regional front, the two sides also addressed the latest developments in Libya and the need to reach a consensus to maintain security and stability in the Arab neighboring country, in addition to beefing up international efforts to end the presence of mercenaries in the Libyan territories.

The meeting also covered the latest developments in Tunisia and means of maintaining stability in the country and garner up an Arab support for Tunisian President Qais Saeed.