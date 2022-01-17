Egypt: Omicron Cases Requiring Intensive Care 'Remain At Safe Rates'

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Sunday the coronavirus infections have seen an increase all over the globe and in Egypt due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The recent increase in daily cases, as well as drug consumption, indicate a clear spread of the Omicron variant, he told a press conference following a ministerial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

However, Omicron cases that need hospitalization or intensive care units "remain at safe rates", the minister said.

Prevalence, hospitalizations and death rates correlate with vaccination rates, he added.

