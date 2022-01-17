Egypt: IDSC Says Egypt Non-Oil Exports Up 27.1 Percent in 3q of 2021

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said Monday that Egypt's non-petroleum exports increased by 27.1 percent during the third quarter of 2021 to 7.7 billion dollars.

An IDSC report pointed to an increase in Egypt's non-oil exports to the EU countries during the third quarter of 2021, putting the total value at about 2.2 billion dollars compared with 1.3 billion dollars during the same period in 2020.

China topped the list of countries with which Egypt had achieved a trade deficit, reaching 2.9 billion dollars during the third quarter of 2021, according to the report.

The IDSC also said that the US was the biggest importer of Egyptian non-petroleum commodities during the third quarter of 2021, noting that Egypt's exports to the US amounted to some 665.1 million dollars, i.e. 8.6 percent of the total exports.

X