Egypt: Walkway of Egyptians

The Walkway Project for the Egyptian People, which is considered a cultural shift to improve the landscape of the Nile River, was established under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The project aims at improving the quality of life for Egyptians and increasing the green areas for recreation.

The project is divided into 3 phases, the first is with a length of 2 km - from the 15th of May Bridge to the October Bridge- and about 95% of the project has been implemented. The length of the walkway has been increased to make a parallel path next to the Nile, with an average width of 6.5 m, in addition to an upper path with an average width of 4.5 m. Moreover, corridors inside the Nile with dimensions of up to 55 m from the Nile edge have been established, so that the length of the path has become 4.7 km, instead of 2 km.

The implementation of the project started in September 2019. The first phase of the project has been completed and finishing is underway. The piling works were completed - under the Nile and offshore - with a total of 1,843 piles. The concrete structure works of all buildings are about 100% completed, and the floating restaurant is under construction. Metal fencing, terraces, stairs, ramps, floor tiles, printed concrete and landscaping works have also commenced.

The green areas up to 3100 m have been implemented, containing more than 235 trees and 62 palm trees. Concrete structure works for all structural elements have been implemented by 100%, including buildings, walkways, terraces, stairs, garages, etc. Finishing, electromechanical and technical works are being completed on the project.

The site coordination work of terraces and water fountains is also being completed, and the installation of all lighting units, mattresses, awnings and pergolas are underway.

The works, which started from the Imbaba Bridge to the 15th of May Bridge, include the construction of a yacht marina, a pedestrian plaza on the river, an open theater for concerts on the Nile, restaurants, cafeterias, seating areas, fountains, and pergolas.

The second phase of the project includes the construction of a gradient walkway along the Nile with a length of 4.7 km. The average width of the upper walkway is 4.5 m, while the average width of the lower walkway is 6.5 m.

The project includes 19 buildings, including 5 restaurants, 5 cafeterias, 62 shops, 3 garages with a total capacity of 180 cars, as well as 3 terraces with a total length of 315 m that can accommodate 1,240 people, in addition to a theater with an area of 275 m 2 that can accommodate 772 people.

It is noteworthy, the part that is currently being implemented comes within the plan to improve the area - from the 15th of May Bridge in front of the National Bank site to the Imbaba Bridge - at a cost of 7 million and 850 thousand pounds. The project is being implemented on an unused plot of land belonging to the Ministry of Irrigation in front of the Bank. The site will serve as a parking lot according to the regulations, which will bring an annual return to the state's public treasury.

The third phase consists of two sectors, the first from the Tahya Misr Bridge to the Sahel Bridge, and the second from the Qasr Al-Nil Bridge to the Qasr Al-Aini Bridge