Tunisia: Operational Plan to Promote National Culinary Heritage Devised

Tunis/Tunisia — An operational plan to promote the national culinary heritage and make it one of the priority objectives of the national tourism offer diversification strategy has just been devised by the Tunisian Federation of Tourist Restaurants (FTRT) and the Tunisian National Tourism Office (ONTT).

This plan, recommended during a joint working session held last week, stresses the importance of culinary tourism and the need to associate cuisine and travel in order to discover Tunisia's history, know-how and culture.

The plan provides for the organisation of gastronomic events on the fringes of tourism fairs and exhibitions in which the ONTT takes part, the sharing with the administration of the names of Tunisian chefs who are fluent in foreign languages in order to involve them more in the promotion of their culinary know-how and the organisation of show-cooking events in the ONTT's stands led by Tunisian chefs in order to enhance the value of Tunisian gastronomy.

The plan further seeks to promote destinations through their wine heritage, through twinning programmes between Tunisian and foreign regions to promote local products and Tunisian gastronomy, to hold periodic meetings to organise a large-scale gastronomic event and to select a tourist destination as a model project for the organisation of a major culinary event.

The members of the FTRT present at the meeting with the ONTT considered that it would be judicious for the federation's participation in international events for the promotion of the Tunisian culinary heritage to be targeted, with a focus on a sustained presence in the regional fairs of foreign countries which have a strong culinary potential.