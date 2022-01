Tunis/Tunisia — 90 COVID-19 infections were logged in Gabes from 341 tests, taking the caseload to 23,444, including 22,838 recoveries, said the local health directorate.

Some of the infection cases were reported in El Hamma (30), South Gabes (27), Oudhref (18), New Matmata (6), West Gabes (2), Metouia (1) and Ghannouch (1).

The incidence rate in the governorate has reached 151 cases for 100,000 locals and the number of hospitalised patients rose to 32.