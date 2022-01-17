Namibia: Ndeitunga Clarifies Acquisition of Sanzila Flats

The Namibian Police on Friday justified the acquisition of Sanzila flats, saying the purchase is in line with government developmental plans to improve the plight of men and women in uniform through the provision of decent accommodation.

Inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga was responding to a media report, which he said gave the readers a perception that something was not done procedurally.

He said the processes of acquiring the flats started way back in 2019, and standard rules and procedures were followed.

"The Namibian Police followed all procedures as required by the government, starting with the evaluation by the then land reform ministry to evaluate the property, "the police chief explained.

The eight Sanzila flats at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region were purchased by the government late last year at the cost of N$8 million.

According to a local daily, the flats were bought from the Muadinohamba Family Trust, belonging to businessman Jerry Muadinohamba. The Sanzila Court consists of eight three-bedroom apartments.

Ndeitunga said the property was evaluated to the market value of N$8 million, which was accepted by the owner.

He said the approval was then granted by treasury in terms of the State Finance Act of 1991 to purchase the property.

Also, he said the Attorney General scrutinised the sales agreement and certified it correct for signature by the parties.

Ndeitunga added the general expense in respect of purchasing the property was tabled before the ministerial procurement committee and endorsed by the committee in September last year.

He said, after all these "authentic and legitimate processes, the seller was paid in October last year - and the property was registered in government name at the deed office in November last year.

Above board... Inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says the acquisition of Sanzila flats by the government was done procedurally.