Ghana/Gabon: Black Stars Share Points With Gabon

17 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Gabon came from behind to draw 1-1 with Ghana after scoring a controversial equalizer in the 88th minute through Jim Allevinah in their second Group C match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew put the Black Stars in front in the 18th minute, but Jim Allevinah scored an 88th-minute controversial equaliser to cancel the lead.

Daniel-Kofi Kyere had gone down following a challenge inside the Gabon half but, from the resulting throw-in, Guelor Kanga played the ball to Allevinah, who struck a left-footed shot across Joseph Wollacott and into the bottom corner.

The Ghana team protested to referee Lahlou Benbraham about the goal to no avail and scuffles broke out when Gabon celebrated at full-time.

Ayew received a delicious pass from Thomas Partey outside the box - the Al Sadd man controlled it, made space before smashing home for the opener inside 18 minutes for his 10th goal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon restarted the game well by putting pressure on Ghana in search of the opener but the Ghana backline dealt with the situation well until Andre Ayew's sensational strike put Ghana in front.

The result means Gabon need a point to reach the last 16 as they find themselves in second place with 4 points after two matches, heading into their final Group C game against Morocco tomorrow while Ghana take on winless Comoros, needing victory to have a chance of going through to the next round. -FA

