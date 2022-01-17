Ghana: Governing Councils of 3 Technical Universities Inaugurated

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on Thursday inaugurated the governing councils of three technical universities in the country with a call on them to strive to make their institutions one of competitive choice.

They include the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Sunyani Technical University (STU) and the Hilla Limann Technical Universities (HLTU) Wa.

The HLTU which was the first to be inaugurated has Mr Sulemana Nabla, the President's nominee as the chairman with Professor Elias Nortaa Kundeb Sowley, Vice Chancellor, Dr Dickinson Osei-Asibey, Hajia Fusata Hamidu, Dr Martin Amogre Ayanore, Alhaji Ali Seidu Pwlpuo, Freeman N. Abramani, Edmund Kwablah Gbemu and Godwin Saabekone Kuu-Ireme as members.

The rest are Der Magnus-Innocent, Christian Ahuma-Smith, Hawa Awuro Sam, Joshua Apigagua Akanbasiam, Musah Karim, Frank S.N. Tembile and Ali Abdullah.

Similarly, the STU has Dr Kwame Agyeman Boakye, President's nominee as chairman of council with Professor Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor, Paul Eddy Quartey, Dr Tina Abrefa Gyan, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng, Musah Fuseini-Cudjoe and Thomas Wabi Bello as members.

Other members include; Robert Mensah, Rev Fr. Patrick Sokuu, Prof. Kwaku Sarfo, Michael Nsiah-Agyapong, Dr Kwame Oduro Amoako, Dr Stephen Okyere-Boateng, Dr Samuel Asuamah Yeboah, George Abisah Blankson, Frank Owusu and Seini Ibrahim.

The 19-member council of the TTU on the other hand has Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, President's nominee as chairman while Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ato Panford, Michael Asare Appiah, Dr Robert Adjaye, Daniel Dweteh-Agyare, Sarah Andah Monney, Sampson Damptey Tetey and Anthony Jonathan Mensah as members of council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The rest are, Eric Bruce-Amartey Jnr, Joseph Eshun, David Amofah, Joseph Ofori-Acquah, Ernest Nkrumah Taylor, Ebenezer Kwesi Amaquandoh and William Segment.

Performing the inauguration, Dr Adutwum said technical universities must strive to compete globally and this they could achieve by focusing on creative, innovation and talent.

He said the universities must shy away from the business as usual mentality by hunting for talent from within communities they operate in and the country as a whole.

"You must have a system that will allow you to pick the best talents from within the communities, nurture them and they will make your universities great," he emphasised.

Dr Adutwum said one way of measuring impact was for the universities to begin to track the employability of their products and take interest in their development since that was one surest way of boosting the image of their institutions.

He urged the councils to provide the needed guidance that would help their institutions focus on fulfilling the demands of industry.

"Your degrees should be about jobs. Dialogue with industries, establish relationship with companies so that you will know what they want and how you can produce the talents for such needs," he said.