Asante Kotoko managed to pick a point against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday in a week 13 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Berekum Chelsea failed to score late in the game after Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad denied the home side a penalty.

The Porcupine Warriors currently are on top of the table with 27 points after week 13.