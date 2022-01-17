Ghana: Oriflame Begins Operations in Ghana

Oriflame, world renowned beauty products selling company, has officially established its presence in Ghana.

Ghana is the second country after Nigeria in West Africa that the Swedish beauty products company with an estimated 1.2 billion euros annual turnover, has established presence.

The company with operations in 60 countries in the world, currently has presence in six African countries such as Egypt, Angola, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa and Ghana.

Speaking to reporters after engagement with some stakeholders in the beauty products selling business in the country, Country Director of Oriflame Ghana, Anna Orischenko, said the company decided to establish its presence in Ghana due to the country's bright economic prospects.

She said the presence of the company was to help the citizens to become economically independent by establishing their own businesses through Oriflame's social marketing approach.

"Oriflame decided to open in Ghana to change lives of Ghanaian women and men," she said.

The Country Director indicated that the improvement in the incomes of the citizens also was an influencing factor for Oriflame's presence in Ghana.

Ms Orischenko further said Oriflame's official launch in Ghana would help provide opportunity for Ghanaians to have access to Oriflame's quality beauty products to improve their looks and promote their health.

She said the company produced quality beauty products which, among others, controlled aging and enhanced the look of users.

"We believe in a responsible beauty, creating safe products that are inspired by nature and powered by science. Products with eco-ethically screened ingredients that you can believe in and stand by. That's beauty by Sweden -our way of helping you live a healthier, more beautiful life," she said.

She entreated the citizens to use the company's social selling to create their business and make money for themselves.

"Our business offers you the opportunity to become part of the beauty industry by recommending and selling our high quality, beauty products created in Sweden. With us you can make money from day one, build a business and earn the opportunity to travel the world together with us," she said.

The Senior Vice President of Oriflame, Sergey Kanashin, said the company had six manufacturing plants across the world.

She said the company used social selling approach and its products were not sold directly in the market or shops.

He said the company had more than three million independent brand partners who share, promote and sell the company's products.

The Vice President and Head of Turkey and Africa said the company had laboratories and scientists who researched to come out with the quality beauty products.