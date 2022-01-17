Ghana: Golf - Torgah Wins Samsung Pga Captain's Prize

Vincent Torgah emerged winner of the 2022 Samsung PGA Captain's Prize tourney held over the weekend at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono, Accra.

The Centre of the World Golf Club player recorded a total of 270 points to win the maiden edition.

He was followed by Francis Torgah who produced a total of 278 points and Emos Korblah with with a total of 279 points in the Regular Professionals field.

For his price, the legendary golfer was presented with a trophy, cash prize of GH¢8,000 and souvenirs from sponsors.

In his victory speech, Torgah thanked his sponsors for the immense support and vowed to make history in the upcoming British Open championship.

Dubbed the 'Road to Damang 2022 PGA Gold Fields Championship', the 4-day tournament attracted 50 regular professionals and six other senior professional golfers from golf clubs across the country.

In the Men's Senior Professionals event, Charles Dzikunu grabbed the ultimate with a total of 270 points to take home a cash prize of Gh¢6,000 and souvenirs, Robert Degbewas second with 227 points followed by Brave Mensah with a total of 229 points.

In the Ladies Professionals, Daisy Annor-Appiah came first with 93 gross, handicap 26, followed by Chinese Liping Wang with 92 gross, handicap 24 and Naomi AkweleyAddo placed third with 96 gross, handicap 26.

Other winners on the day were, Charles Dzikunu who won the Men's Single; Adam Abdallah grabbed the Male Longest Drive and youngster Pamela Atila went home with the Female Longest Drive.

Also, Justice Emile-Short picked the Men's Handicap, Chinese Yeng Wan won the Men's Scratch as Bernice Esi and Kofi Yeboah went home as winners in the Ladies and Men's amateur event, respectively.

Speaking after the event, President of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Mr Mark Coffiesaid the tournament was the first of its kind and one of the seven others to combine with the traditional, Accra, Ghana, Asantehene and World Tour to be climaxed with the final in Damang.