Ghana Lab Tech Holds Summit for Young Digital Entrepreneurs

17 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

The Ghana Lab Tech on Friday held a local startup summit for a young group of digital entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas on mobile apps before experienced industrial players as judges, after the skills training offered them.

It was held on the theme "Mobile applications for sustainable business development and job creation in Accra West."

Three of the six groups won awards and a right to participate in the incubation stage for coaching and mentorship by industry leaders to translate their ideas into sustainable tech-based businesses.

It formed part of Ghana Lab Tech, an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitilisation, in partnership with the World Bank and Mastercard Foundation to equip young men with digital and employable skills for sustainable jobs and wealth creation.

The Tourizila group emerged first with its mobile app resource that serves as one-stop information on tourism destinations in Ghana, while Kidd app group came second for developing a child friendly education app.

Di Dwa group emerged third for its mobile app that brings supermarket to the doorstep of the consumer.

The other mobile app developers: PharmNet, Care Spot, Asset Reality Group, Equity Agency and the Mechanic also showcased their mobile apps for solutions to health care, automobile service, and job seeking.

A resource person, Richard Joseph, a lead for Digital Times Africa, urged the young software developers to "think beyond money" by understanding the needs of end users and creating values to satisfy their needs.

He said the digital space created comfort for people, recalling that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the lockdown, people relied on mobile apps to connect to businesses.

The managing partner of Startup Accra exposed the young digital entrepreneurs to opportunities in the digital space and encouraged them to create solutions for businesses for sustainable employment.

Panellists , Bright Sunu Etornam and Selorm Ayikoe Tito, further discussed various business opportunities and prospects in the country for mobile applications.

