Namibia: Gondwana Launches a Brand-New Webstore

Gondwana On Monday, 17 January launched a brand new webstore and booking process, aimed at simplifying the booking process to any of Gondwana's tourism establishments.

Anthea Cloete, the Gondwana's Reservations Manager said by sharing the most critical information from the get go, each lodge's top attractions, rate per person and availability, guests will know immediately whether this location is what they are looking for.

"One-click further in the booking journey you have access to all the relevant information, including amenities, facilities and activities," Cloete said.

"We are not saying that the system is perfect yet", Gondwana's Managing Director Gys Joubert cautions, "but we cannot wait any longer to share this with the world and get cracking."

The driving forces behind the new Gondwana web store (ltr): Erik Voges (Chief Information Officer), Anthea Cloete (Group Reservations Manager), and Louis van den Berg (IT Specialist).