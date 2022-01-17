Sudan: Homeoffice of the Spokespersonpress Releases...appointment of Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn As Chargé d'Affaires At Embassy Khartoum

document

Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister Counselor, will serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, at our Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan following Brian Shukan's nomination as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Benin. Ambassador Tamlyn will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously as the Director of the Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and then to the Central African Republic.

I am sending Ambassador Tamlyn to Khartoum during this critical juncture in Sudan's democratic transition with the full confidence of Washington behind her. Ambassador Tamlyn will serve in this role pending the nomination and confirmation of a U.S. Ambassador to Sudan.

I would like to express my deep appreciation to Chargé Shukan for his exceptional leadership in partnering with Sudanese actors to achieve a democratic transition and to fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice.

AUTHOR: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

January 17, 2022