Liberia Agriculture Company Workers Petition Grand Bassa District 4 Rep. to Recontest

17 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Edwin Genoway, Jr.

Buchanan — Contractors and employees of the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) have endorsed Grand Bassa District Four lawmaker Vincent Willie for a second term in office.

The employees, including Camp Masters, young people and market women all of Wee Statutory District, endorsed the representative at the National Football Field during the weekend.

While commending Rep. Willie for "the massive infrastructure development and provision of tuition aid to youths of the district", the residents said they gathered at the stadium to throw their weight behind the second term ambition of the lawmaker in recognition of his performance in office.

They added that residents of the district have benefited immensely from the Willie-led administration through different schemes, including the tuition aid, loan and other people-centered initiatives.

The residents assured the lawmaker of their continuous support before and after the 2023 representative elections.

In his speech at the occasion, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to residents of the district for throwing their weight behind his second term bid, saying their prayers have been very helpful.

Rep. Willie advised residents to take the issue of cleanliness of their body and environment seriously so as to stay healthy and be free from diseases.

