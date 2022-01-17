Gambia: Cabinet Holds 1st 2022 Meeting With Focus On National Employment Policy 2022-2026

Press release :State House, Banjul, 8th September 2021: Cabinet discussed and adopted a paper presented by the Hon. Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment on the National Employment Policy 2022 - 2026.

The policy takes a critical look at the various issues culminating into high incidence of youth unemployment and provides sustainable policy statements and strategies, taking into account the inter-sectoral linkages.

The National Employment Policy 2022 - 2026 provides guidance and gives effect to Government's commitment to coordinate actions to reduce unemployment, under-employment and facilitate national development through wealth and employment creation, poverty reduction and support broad based economic development.

The National Employment Policy proposes various strategies to address challenges impeding creation of quality employment and eventually improve the standard of living for The Gambian people.

The Policy is targeting to create about 150 000 jobs over a period of five year. For this to happen, the National Employment Policy 2022 - 2026 intends to put in place the following strategies:

To stimulate economic growth and development nationwide particularly the rural areas

To enhance employable skills and competences for all by linking education and skills development to labour market needs.

To promote entrepreneurship and access to finance for youth, women,and persons with disabilities.

To integrate employment issues in microeconomic policies and investment strategies towards employment mainstreaming and job creation.

To create support programs for the informal sector for the smooth transition into the formal sector.

To promote labour intensive technology through public investments in the productive sectors including agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

The Hon Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources presented a paper on the accession to the Convention on the Law of the Non-navigational uses of international watercourses (1997 Watercourses Convention) and the Convention on the Protection and use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (1992 Water Convention).

The two instruments complement each other and the conventions have proven their effectiveness as International Legal Regime that provides benefits for signatory member countries.

Accession to and being a Party to the Water Conventions, signals to other countries, international organizations, financial institutions and other actors the willingness to cooperate on the basis of transboundary norms and standards.

The 1992 and 1997 Water Conventions not only oblige Parties to enter into bilateral and multilateral agreements for River basins against pollution, flooding, losses of biodiversity and erosion of rive banks but the conventions also provide support to State Parties in establishing proper regulatory standards.

In the light of The Gambia's quest for improving transboundary corporation on the use of water resources, Cabinet considered and approved for ratification by Parliament, the 1992 Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

