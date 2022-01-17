Gambia: Gcci Launches 15th Edition of Trade Fair

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Wednesday launched the 15th Trade Fair Gambia International for 2022 schedule to take place from 26th February to 20th March 2022 at the National Trade Fair ground at Brusubi.

The launch was held at the GCCI office in Bijilo.

The theme for this year edition is "Accelerating Intra-Africa Trade for the realisation of AFCFTA through innovation."

Bajara Jabbi, trade fair chairman said Trade Fair Gambia International is the leading business exhibition event in The Gambia which creates a platform for enterprises to network and promote their goods and service to the public.

"It also poses an opportunity for businesses to sell, partner and invest in viable SMEs from various sectors," he added.

"GCCI is committed to ensuring ease of access to market, creating networking opportunities and visibility for SMEs and entrepreneurs in the continent," he added, saying they also support youth and women empowerment through skills development and creation of business opportunities.

He expressed their willingness to continue supporting young entrepreneurs to exhibit their full potential thereby contributing their quota to national and economic development of the nation.

He further said that they would continue to support businesses in their drive to promote International and Regional trade in accessing the export market.

Figures from the Private Sector Development Strategy have shown that Small and Medium Enterprises constitute over 90% of Gambian business community as well as contribute to the creation of jobs thereby reducing unemployment.

Jabbi said the previous Trade Fair recorded over sixty thousand visitors within three weeks, adding that they expect a surge in visits in the upcoming edition.

"We are expecting to record over 450 participants including participants from the ECOWAS region, Europe and Asia," he said.

Sarata Conateh, acting Chief Executive Officer for GCCI commended their partners for accepting to partner with them for the 15th edition of the Trade Fair.

She stated that they are looking forward to a successful Trade Fair in The Gambia.

