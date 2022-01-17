Gambia: Distinguished and Congratulated Cuban Health Professionals in the Gambia

Banjul, Jan 16th. - A group of health professionals that concludes their mission in the Gambia was distinguished last friday by the leadership of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) here, and entertained by the authorities of the Central Hospital of this capital.

In a simple but emotional act, the doctors, graduates and technicians received diplomas from the ambassador of their country in this West African nation, Rubén G. Abelenda, and doctors YurinaLlanes Cabrera, AydéMaría Pérez Quiala, and Rayner PaulinoBasulto, who are currently in charge of the BMC.

Members of the directive staff of Banjul Hospital, present at the activity, recognized the humanitarian work of the health professionals of the largest of the Antilles, and congratulated them for the careful attention provided to the Gambian people.

They also expressed their gratitude for Cuba's continued solidarity with this small West African state, and highlighted the historic fraternity that exists between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador of the Caribbean island thanked the words of the Gambian representatives, and told them that his compatriots from the BMC will be in this sister land whenever his people and his government need them.

He recalled that Cubans comply with the legacy of their historic leader, Fidel Castro, that being internationalists and supportive is paying off our own debt to humanity.

