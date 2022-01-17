Gambia/Mali: Scorpions Coach Lauds Fighting Spirit Against Mali

17 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambia's Coach Tom Sainfiet has hailed his Scorpions players for the fighting spirit and resilience shown during their encounter against Mali.

The Gambia held Mali to a 1-1 draw in their second Group F encounter of their maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament played at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium yesterday (Sunday).

The Eagles of Mali took the lead through Ibrahima Kone's converted penalty kick in the 79th minute after Ebou Adams pushed over Yves Bissouma in the box.

But Bologna striker Musa Barrow grabbed a point for the debutant side (The Gambia) in the final (90th) minute after Bissouma was penalised for handball.

"I am very happy to share the spoils with Mali. We have two free kicks on the cross bar. I am very proud of how we could bounce back. We deserved that penalty, it's a clear handball and the reaction of my team made me very proud," joyous Gambia's coach further said during the post-match interview.

Yusupha Bobb, Scorpions midfielder expressed delight for their fighting spirit and also for qualifying to the next stage of the competition.

"We need to keep on going like this and fight for each other despite this being our first time here. We want to enjoy ourselves and that's what we are doing," Bobb further said.

The Gambia and Mali are both on four points each after two games, which could prove enough to qualify for the knock-out stages as one of four best third-place teams.

