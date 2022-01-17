Gambia: Childfund Hands Over Mosquito Nets for Children, Pregnant Women

ChildFund The Gambia last Friday handed over 16,000 LLIN mosquito bed nets to regional health directorates at a ceremony held at Sama Kairo Federation in Brikama.

The gesture is part of ChildFund The Gambia's efforts to complement efforts of the Gambia Government in reducing or eliminating malaria infection among the most vulnerable groups (children and women.)

The project which is in collaboration with the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP) and Regional Health Directorates aims to increase access and availability of LLINs in rural communities, as well as to increase awareness on prevention and control of malaria to ensure malaria-free environment in The Gambia.

Beneficiary regions are Lower River, Central River and Upper River Regions.

Musu Kuta Komma-Bah, Country Director ChildFund The Gambia said they aim to work in all regions to transform lives of children and their families. She added that they also want to make sure infants are healthy and secure; children are educated successfully; and ensure youth acquire the right skills to contribute to national development.

Madam Komma-Bah stated that the under 5 motility rate is still unacceptable which is why they are complementing government efforts.

She further said that they also aim to ensure pregnant women deliver safely and children transform successfully to adulthood.

She said the distribution is at zero cost to beneficiaries. She encouraged volunteers to ensure every bed net is accounted for.

According to Madam Komma-Bah, their wish is to ensure mosquito bed nets are used year-round.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Women Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jeandarc Jarju-Kujabi, Regional Health Director for West Coast Region described the distribution of the bed nets as timely, saying they will go a long way in preventing vulnerable groups from malaria.

She highlighted that malaria can lead to permanent impairment and even death as well as have an impact on national development.

Madam Jarju-Kujabi noted that it is important that research is done on why people are still test positive for malaria when bed nets are distributed.

Bai Cham, Global Fund representative described malaria as a disease burden adding that their aim is to attain elimination stage in The Gambia.

He urged distribution volunteers to not only distribute the nets but educate citizens on the importance of sleeping under treated bed nets.

He thanked ChildFund The Gambia for their efforts in the fight to eliminate malaria in the country.

Foroyaa Workers' Association holds Annual General Meeting

GCCI launches 15th edition of Trade Fair