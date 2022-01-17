Gambia: Sports Minister Announces Double Bonus Against Mali

17 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie has announced that the Government of The Gambia and the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) have decided to offer double bonus payment to the team had they secure a win or draw against Mali during their encounter yesterday.

The minister made the announcement yesterday (Sunday), after visiting the Scorpions players during a meeting and lunch with the team.

The Minister extended his congratulations to the team for having secured a win in their first game, and encouraged them to repeat the same victory against Mali.

He informed the team that the whole country, including H. E President Adama Barrow, the main opposition leaders and Gambians of all backgrounds have united in celebrating and supporting the team.

The Gambia played a 1-1 draw against Mali during their second Group F game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa Barrow leveled the scores for The Gambia from the penalty spot in the 90 minute, after the Malians took the lead through Ibrahima Kone's converted penalty kick in the 79th minute.

African Cup of Nations Fixtures

Scorpions coach lauds fighting spirit against Mali

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X