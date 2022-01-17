Gambia: Sports Minister Announces Double Bonus Against Mali

The minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie has announced that the Government of The Gambia and the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) have decided to offer double bonus payment to the team had they secure a win or draw against Mali during their encounter yesterday.

The minister made the announcement yesterday (Sunday), after visiting the Scorpions players during a meeting and lunch with the team.

The Minister extended his congratulations to the team for having secured a win in their first game, and encouraged them to repeat the same victory against Mali.

He informed the team that the whole country, including H. E President Adama Barrow, the main opposition leaders and Gambians of all backgrounds have united in celebrating and supporting the team.

The Gambia played a 1-1 draw against Mali during their second Group F game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa Barrow leveled the scores for The Gambia from the penalty spot in the 90 minute, after the Malians took the lead through Ibrahima Kone's converted penalty kick in the 79th minute.

